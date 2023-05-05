G20 sets the cash registers ringing at hotels, travel cos

Room rates at Marriott’s Delhi hotels are expected to rise to ₹40,000-50,000 a night for official delegations at that time and could be sold out, Kumar said. “The main event is happening in Pragati Maidan, but these delegations will take over restaurants. There will be side meetings etc., so we expect banqueting and restaurants also to be filled out. Each embassy involved will book it closer to the date. They will need meeting rooms, social spaces and restaurants," he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}