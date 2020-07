G4S to cut over 1,000 jobs as UK cash handling business hit by lockdown

Security services provider G4S said on Monday that it would cut jobs in its UK cash business as it struggles with falling demand for paper money amid a switch to digital payments during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Security services provider G4S said on Monday that it would cut jobs in its UK cash business as it struggles with falling demand for paper money amid a switch to digital payments during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

More than 1,000 jobs were at risk, trade union GMB said, adding that it was in talks with the London-listed firm "to try and save as many roles as possible."

More than 1,000 jobs were at risk, trade union GMB said, adding that it was in talks with the London-listed firm "to try and save as many roles as possible." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

"Following a review of our Cash Solutions operational footprint in the UK, we are proposing to reshape the business," Paul van der Knaap, G4S' managing director for cash solutions in the UK, said in an e-mailed statement.

In an attempt to focus on its core operations, the private security services provider in February sold majority of its cash handling businesses to US peer Brinks, barring some parts, including the UK operations. Shares of G4S were up 9.2% to 130.4 pence, after the company forecast promising earnings earlier in the day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics G4SUKLockdown