Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the world's first prototype of the BS 6 Stage II ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’, developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

The innovative vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India's stricter emission standards, marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle prototype.

Speaking on the occasion Gadkari said, ethanol being an indigenous, eco-friendly, and renewable fuel holds promising prospects for India.

He said the emphasis of the Modi government on ethanol aligns with objectives of attaining energy self-sufficiency, doubling farmers' income, transitioning them to ‘urjadata’ while continuing to support them as ‘annadata’, and positively impacting the environment.

The minister said the day ethanol economy becomes 2 lakh crores, agricultural growth rate will reach 20% from the current 12%.

Talking about innovations in biofuels, Gadkari spoke of a refinery in Numaligarh in Assam of Indian Oil Corporation where bamboo is being used for manufacturing bioethanol.

Gadkari said the prototype vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to BS 6 (Stage II) standards making it the first Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle globally. He said the forthcoming stages for this prototype encompass meticulous refinement, homologation, and certification processes.