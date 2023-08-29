Gadkari launches world's first prototype of the BS 6 Stage II ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 04:54 PM IST
The innovative vehicle is based on the Innova Hycross and is engineered to adhere to India's stricter emission standards, marking it as the first-ever BS 6 (Stage II) Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle prototype
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched the world's first prototype of the BS 6 Stage II ‘Electrified Flex Fuel Vehicle’, developed by Toyota Kirloskar Motor.
