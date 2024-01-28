Gadkari proposes use of non-functional coal mines in Vidarbha for coal gasification projects
Nitin Gadkari suggests using economically unviable and low-quality coal mines in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and WCL areas for coal gasification projects.
Nagpur: Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said those coal mines in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region and WCL areas which are economically not viable, produce low-quality coal, and where mining is almost stopped can be used for coal gasification projects.
