GAIL acquires 26% equity stake in ONGC Tripura

GAIL (India) Limited is India’s leading natural gas company. For the quarter ending September, the PSU reported a net profit of ₹2,862.9 crore as compared to ₹1,239.6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations increased 57.6% to ₹21,515 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹13,647 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.