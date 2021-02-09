GAIL acquires IEX's 5% stake in Indian Gas Exchange

S N Goel, Chairman, IEX and Director - IGX said, “With strong impetus from the government to create a conducive policy and regulatory framework,gas markets are on the cusp of breakthrough growth. Competitive domestic gas markets are crucial to build a gas-based economy. In line, IGX is pro-actively working in collaboration with the stakeholders to build gas markets ecosystem in the country. We are delighted to welcome GAIL onboard as our partner and unite our strengths to realize India’s vision of a gas-based economy."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}