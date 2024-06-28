Gail advances its net zero emissions target by five years

  • India’s top natural gas supplier is aiming to completely eliminate its carbon emissions by 2035.

Rituraj Baruah
First Published09:12 PM IST
GAIL commissioned its first green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh in May. (Reuters)
New Delhi: India’s top natural gas supplier, the state-run GAIL (India) Ltd, has advanced its target for completely eliminating carbon emissions by five years to 2035.

GAIL plans to achieve this by adopting various approaches including electrification of its processes and the use of renewable energy, battery energy storage systems, compressed biogas, green hydrogen, and afforestation, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"GAIL (India) Ltd board of directors today accorded approval to advance its net xero target for Scope-1 & 2 emissions by five years, from the year 2040 to year 2035. This decision follows an extensive study undertaken by GAIL to enhance its sustainability goals and align with India’s broader Net Zero commitments,” the company said.

Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman and managing director of GAIL, said the company is in the business of marketing and transmission of natural gas, which is a cleaner fuel that aids in reducing emissions of various industries and end-consumers. 

Additionally, GAIL is undertaking measures to reduce emissions within its own operations, he added.

Green mission

GAIL commissioned its first green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh in May. At the time, the company said it planned to use the hydrogen produced from the plant as a fuel along with natural gas in its various processes, as well to be dispensed to retail customers in nearby geographies.

The company had also said that apart from sourcing renewable power through open access it was setting up around 20 MW of solar power facilities at its plant in Vijaipur.

India’s public sector energy companies have set ambitious net zero emissions targets in line with the country’s target of net zero carbon emissions by 2070.

On Friday, shares of GAIL closed at 219.50 each on BSE, higher by 0.73% from its previous close.

