GAIL completes laying over 97.6% pipeline of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has completed the laying of over 97.6 per cent of the integrated Jagdishpur--Haldia--Bokaro--Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as "Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga," which will carry Natural Gas to the eastern and Northern parts of India.

Of this, almost 96.6 per cent has been put under commercial operations, the state-owned company said in a statement.

The integrated JHBDPL including Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline having an authorized pipeline length of 3,306 km passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam.

Presently, 3,227 km of pipeline section has been laid and 3,119 km of Pipeline Section including Phulpur - Dobhi - Bokaro - Durgapur, Bokaro - Angul - Dhamra, Dobhi - Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline sections, have already been put under commercial operation, the company said.

The pipeline is presently transporting 12.26 Million Standard Cubic Meter Per Day (MMSCMD) of Natural Gas including supplies to four fertilizer plants, two refineries (Barauni and Paradip refineries), industrial consumers and 32 City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks including Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Kolkata etc. along pipeline route.

With respect to the Durgapur - Haldia Section (294 km), GAIL has already put 132 km of the Pipeline section upto Kolkata under commercial operation.

Further out of balance 162 km of pipeline section to Haldia, 103 km of pipeline laying has been completed. GAIL is also laying Dhamra - Haldia Section having an authorized pipeline length of 240 km of which GAIL has already laid 198 km of pipeline.

Due to limited availability of Right of Use (RoU), the completion of Durgapur - Haldia Section and Dhamra - Haldia Section of JHBDPL expansion is being extended from March 2025 to December 2025, the company statement added.