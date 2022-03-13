Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Gail declares second interim dividend for FY22

Gail declares second interim dividend for FY22

Gail announces second interim dividend this fiscal
1 min read . 02:33 PM IST Livemint

  • The board has fixed March 22 as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Government-owned Gail (India) has received board of directors approval for payment of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at 50% (Rs5 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

Government-owned Gail (India) has received board of directors approval for payment of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at 50% (Rs5 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The board has fixed March 22 as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend.

The board has fixed March 22 as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The total dividend payout will be aggregated to 2,220.19 crore.

The company has already declared an interim dividend of 4 per share to its shareholders for the current financial year in December last year.

These two interim dividends total 9 per equity share (90% on the paid-up equity share capital) with a cumulative payout of 3,996.35 crore.

On Monday, Gail's stock will be in focus following the dividend announcement. Last week, on Friday, the stock closed at Rs152.45 apiece higher by 3.4% on BSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!