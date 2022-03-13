Gail declares second interim dividend for FY22

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Government-owned Gail (India) has received board of directors approval for payment of a second interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 at 50% (Rs5 per equity share) on the paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The board has fixed March 22 as the record date for the payment of the second interim dividend.

The total dividend payout will be aggregated to ₹2,220.19 crore.

The company has already declared an interim dividend of ₹4 per share to its shareholders for the current financial year in December last year.

On Monday, Gail's stock will be in focus following the dividend announcement. Last week, on Friday, the stock closed at Rs152.45 apiece higher by 3.4% on BSE.