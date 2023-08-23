Gail plans ₹30,000 cr capex in next 3 years; focus on pipeline, petchem2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Gail has also taken steps to provide tie-in connections with its natural gas pipelines to the upcoming new gas sources
New Delhi: State-owned Gail India plans a capital expenditure of ₹30,000 crore, mainly in pipelines, petrochemical projects and city gas distribution, over the next three years. The company's total capital expenditure for FY23 was ₹10,000 crore.
