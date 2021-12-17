OPEN APP
GAIL, Gujarat Alkalies to set up 500 KL/day bio ethanol plant in Gujarat
GAIL (India) Limited and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) have signed a pact to set up 500 KL/day Bio Ethanol Plant in Gujarat and explore other business opportunities of mutual interest. The MoU was signed in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Meanwhile, a board meeting of the directors of the company is scheduled for December 23, 2021, to consider the interim dividend pay-out for FY 2021-22. If approved by the board, the interim dividend will be paid on December 3, the biggest natural gas distributor in the country said.

The Petroleum Ministry PSU reported a net profit after tax of 2,862.95 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of 1,239.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, GAIL this month launched its start-up initiative, Pankh, to support the budding organisations operating in identified focus areas and plans to invest in these companies.

The GAIL India stock closed at 129.70, up 0.15 or 0.12 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange today.

