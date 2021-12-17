Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  GAIL, Gujarat Alkalies to set up 500 KL/day bio ethanol plant in Gujarat

GAIL, Gujarat Alkalies to set up 500 KL/day bio ethanol plant in Gujarat

GAIL India board will meet on December 23 to consider the interim dividend pay-out for FY22. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
1 min read . 05:26 PM IST Livemint

  • Both the companies signed the MoU in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

 

GAIL (India) Limited and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) have signed a pact to set up 500 KL/day Bio Ethanol Plant in Gujarat and explore other business opportunities of mutual interest. The MoU was signed in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

GAIL (India) Limited and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (GACL) have signed a pact to set up 500 KL/day Bio Ethanol Plant in Gujarat and explore other business opportunities of mutual interest. The MoU was signed in presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Meanwhile, a board meeting of the directors of the company is scheduled for December 23, 2021, to consider the interim dividend pay-out for FY 2021-22. If approved by the board, the interim dividend will be paid on December 3, the biggest natural gas distributor in the country said.

Also read: GAIL Q2 results: Net profit rises 131% as gas marketing revenue returns

The Petroleum Ministry PSU reported a net profit after tax of 2,862.95 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had reported a net profit of 1,239.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, GAIL this month launched its start-up initiative, Pankh, to support the budding organisations operating in identified focus areas and plans to invest in these companies.

The GAIL India stock closed at 129.70, up 0.15 or 0.12 per cent, on the National Stock Exchange today.

Also read: GAIL invites investment proposals under its start-up initiative Pankh

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!