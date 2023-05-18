GAIL (India) plans ₹10,000 cr capex for FY 2023-242 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 08:38 PM IST
Gail (India) Ltd, the largest gas distributor in the country, Thursday said the company plans a capex of ₹10,000 crore for the financial year 2023-24 which will be funded through a combination of internal accruals and borrowings.
