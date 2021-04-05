Gail had launched 'Pankh’ in July 2017 to invest in promising startups. So far, the company has invested in 24 startups, operating in various areas through four solicitation rounds
MUMBAI: To support startups in identified focus areas, GAIL (India) Limited will invest in such companies through its initiative ‘Pankh’.
The company said it has opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the startups operating in focus areas, which include natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio-manure marketing, nano materials, IoT, data mining, environment, health and social.