Gail inks pact with Japan’s Mitsui OSK for LNG carrier1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 02:44 PM IST
The vessel will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with a charter period from 2023
The vessel will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering with a charter period from 2023
New Delhi: State-owned Gail India and Japanese transport firm Mitsui OSK Lines, through its wholly owned subsidiary, has signed a time charter contract for a new-build liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier, and for joint ownership of an existing LNG carrier.