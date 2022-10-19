Gail integrates with global awareness campaign Interactions

Gail integrates with global awareness campaign Interactions1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Interaction comprises 12 short films that cover nature conservation, climate change, ecosystems & biodiversity, deforestation, water risks, health & animal rights
Interaction comprises 12 short films that cover nature conservation, climate change, ecosystems & biodiversity, deforestation, water risks, health & animal rights
New Delhi: State-owned Gas Authority of India Ltd (Gail) has integrated with Interactions, a global campaign to create connections between nature, humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, and others, the company said in a statement.
New Delhi: State-owned Gas Authority of India Ltd (Gail) has integrated with Interactions, a global campaign to create connections between nature, humans and animals through biodiversity, climate change, and others, the company said in a statement.
“Interaction comprises of 12 short films produced by Art for the World (Geneva, Switzerland) with the participation of 12 international film-makers under the auspices of UN’s COP15 (Conference of the United Nations on Biodiversity) and WAAS (World Academy of Art and Science)," the statement reads.
“Interaction comprises of 12 short films produced by Art for the World (Geneva, Switzerland) with the participation of 12 international film-makers under the auspices of UN’s COP15 (Conference of the United Nations on Biodiversity) and WAAS (World Academy of Art and Science)," the statement reads.
These thematic films cover nature conservation, climate change, ecosystems &biodiversity, deforestation, water risks, health & animal rights, it said.
These 12 short films also include Indian short film by National Award winning director Padmashree Nila Madhab Panda.
Gail had earlier associated with Art for the World for an award winning film on environmental awareness, entitled Interdependence, which premiered at Rome and was viewed by over 500 million people across continents including India in the years 2019-2021.
GAIL has been constantly striving to create awareness against climate change, air pollution and spreading the tenets of sustainability in individual and corporate lifestyles.
GAIL, India’s largest gas distributor and operator of pipelines, imports 14 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) under various long term deals.
Today, shares of Gail closed at ₹84.80, down 0.24% on the NSE.