GAIL invites investment proposals under its start-up initiative Pankh

GAIL (India) Limited has launched its start-up initiative, Pankh, to support the budding organizations operating in identified focus areas and plans to invest in these companies.

The public sector transportation utility has opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the start-ups that operate in natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio-manure marketing, nano materials, IoT, data mining, environment, health, a company statement said.

The current round inviting investment proposals will remain open from 1st December, 2021 to 15th January, 2022, the company statement said.

GAIL plans to invest in start ups coming up with feasible business plans. Start-Ups that are interested in equity investment from GAIL will have to apply through its website, the company said.

