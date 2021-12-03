GAIL invites investment proposals under its start-up initiative Pankh

The public sector transportation utility has opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the start-ups that operate in natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio-manure marketing, nano materials, IoT, data mining, environment, health
GAIL (India) Limited has launched its start-up initiative, Pankh, to support the budding organizations operating in identified focus areas and plans to invest in these companies.
The public sector transportation utility has opened a fresh round for solicitation of investment proposals from the start-ups that operate in natural gas, petrochemicals, energy, project management, bio-manure marketing, nano materials, IoT, data mining, environment, health, a company statement said.