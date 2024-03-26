GAIL set to commission India's first green hydrogen project in April
India's GAIL is set to commission the first green hydrogen project at the Vijaipur complex, Madhya Pradesh, in April, say sources. The unit is expected to produce 4.3 metric tons of hydrogen daily with 99.999% purity
