GAIL set to commission India's first green hydrogen project in April

India's state-run natural gas company, GAIL (India) Ltd, is preparing to commission the country's first green hydrogen project in the coming weeks. As reported by Reuters and confirmed by multiple sources within the company, this pioneering initiative is slated to commence operations at GAIL's Vijaipur complex in Madhya Pradesh by April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project comprises a 10-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyser imported from Canada for the production of green hydrogen. The report added that once operational, the unit is expected to produce approximately 4.3 metric tons of hydrogen per day, boasting a purity level of 99.999% by volume.

“Once the initial hiccups are sorted at the commissioning stage, we expect to start producing in a month's time," disclosed a source familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media, as quoted by Reuters.

The green hydrogen production unit will rely on renewable power sources, aligning with India's ambitious goal of reaching 5 million tons of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030. This project marks a significant stride in the country's pursuit of cleaner and more sustainable energy solutions.

While GAIL's communication office did not respond to requests for comment, the company's proactive efforts in the green hydrogen domain underscore its commitment to embracing emerging technologies and contributing to India's transition towards a greener future.

In a significant move towards embracing sustainable transportation, the Union government released guidelines for undertaking pilot projects to explore the use of green hydrogen in the transport sector on February 15. The 'Scheme Guidelines for Implementation of Pilot Projects for Use of Green Hydrogen in the Transport Sector' had been issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), as reported by Mint.

