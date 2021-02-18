GAIL share buyback offer to open on Feb 25

The company will buy back shares from all existing shareholders and beneficial owners as on record date -- which is January 28 -- on a proportionate basis.



GAIL India will open its buyback on February 25 for up to 6.97 crore fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each. "This represents 1.55 per cent of the total number of equity shares in issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company," the company said in a release on Wednesday.

GAIL said this will be done through the tender offer process at a price of ₹150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding ₹1,046.35 crore.

Buyback to close on March 10

The share buyback will close on March 10. The funds for the buyback will be met out of internally-generated cash resources, GAIL added.

GAIL is India's leading natural gas company with diversified interests across the natural gas value chain of trading, transmission, LPG production and transmission, LNG re-gasification, petrochemicals, and city gas. It owns and operates a network of around 12,500 km of high-pressure trunk pipelines.

