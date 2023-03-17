Gail signs pact with Shell to explore ethane sourcing

Gail signs pact with Shell to explore ethane sourcing1 min read . 04:15 PM IST
- Gail plans to import ethane from the US to replace natural gas and naphtha as feedstock at petrochemical plants.
New Delhi: Gail (India) Limited on Friday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shell Energy India Private Limited to explore opportunities in different facets of energy value chain.
Gail plans to import ethane from the US to replace natural gas and naphtha as feedstock at petrochemical plants.
‘’For Gail, this is a step towards achieving improved sustenance in business operations,‘’ the company said in a statement.
In a bid to diversify feedstock for its petrochemical plant, Gail is looking to import ethane from ethane-surplus countries with matured export terminal infrastructure through water-borne transportation and transport it further through its pipeline systems to demand centres.
The MoU envisages to explore prospects in import and handling of different hydrocarbons which are important chemical and petrochemical precursors, LNG for road transport, regasification of imported LNG and renewables, the statement added.
Gail is India’s largest natural gas company. It owns and operates a network of around 14,830 kilometres of natural gas pipelines spread across the length and breadth of the country. It commands around 68% market share in gas transmission and sells 53% of all gas sold in the country.
The company reported 90% drop in December quarter net profit after it suffered losses in petrochemical and natural gas marketing business.
Consolidated net profit of ₹397.59 crore in October-December 2022 is compared with ₹3,800.09 crore earning in the same period a year back.