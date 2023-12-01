GAIL initiates legal proceedings against former Gazprom unit for default in LNG supplies, seeks $1.8 billion in damages
GAIL sues former Gazprom unit for default in LNG supplies, seeks $1.8 billion
State-owned GAIL India has sued former Gazprom unit, now run by SEPE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, for default in LNG Supplies. The company has also sought a compensation of $1.8 billion for its damages, said the PSU in its stock exchange filing on Friday.
