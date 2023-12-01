State-owned GAIL India has sued former Gazprom unit, now run by SEPE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, for default in LNG Supplies. The company has also sought a compensation of $1.8 billion for its damages, said the PSU in its stock exchange filing on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The dispute between the two companies raised after former Gazprom unit failed to supply LNG Cargoes to GAIL under long term LNG Contract. GAIL shares closed 3.42% higher at ₹136.15 per share on BSE on Friday.

"SEFE Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (erstwhile Gazprom Marketing and Trading Singapore Pte Ltd)" and has sought "up to USD 1.817 billion and alternative relief including non-monetary reliefs," said the Indian PSU in its stock exchange filing on Friday.

The petrochemical company, in its stock exchange filing, said that it has filed an arbitration claim before the London Court of International Arbitration for non-supply of LNG cargoes under long-term contract.

About GAIL-GMTS LNG supply deal IN 2012, GAIL signed a 20-year deal to buy as much as 2.85 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Russian energy giant Gazprom.

The deal was signed with Gazprom Marketing and Singapore (GMTS). At the time of finalising the deal, GMTS as a unit of Gazprom Germania, now turned into Sefe. The company was separated from the Russian parent firm after the West imposed sanctions on Moscow followed by Ukrainian invasion. The dispute between Sefe and GAIL began a year ago, when the former stopped supplying LNG to the Indian company in June 2022 to meet its own demand.

Originally, GAIL had signed up with the German subsidiary of Gazprom, and a step-down company based in Singapore for sourcing of gas. After the invasion, the German government took over the company and the supplies got hindered as the German government debarred the company from picking up any cargo from Russia.

GAIL believes the contract was a portfolio contract and supplies cannot be stopped in anyway. If there were problems in sourcing from Russia, the supplier should have arranged for the cargo from other destinations.

Sefe resumed normal supplies in April this year.

