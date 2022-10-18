GAIL wins bid for debt-laden JBF Petrochemicals

In its regulatory filing, GAIL said, "the Resolution Professional in the matter of CIRP has informed that GAIL (India) Limited has been declared a Successful Resolution Applicant and GAIL's Resolution Plan received the affirmative vote of 100% of the members of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) by value and has been approved as per the requirements of the IBC."

