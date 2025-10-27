Gaja Capital gets Sebi nod for India's first IPO by a private equity firm

Gaja Capital has secured approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to move ahead with its initial public offering, paving the way for it to become India’s first private equity firm to go public.

Gaja Capital, which filed its draft papers for the IPO through the confidential route, is expected to raise around ₹500 to 600 crore, Mint reported earlier.

The PE firm in June raised ₹125 crore in a pre-IPO placement from HDFC Life Insurance Co., SBI Life Insurance Co., Akash Bhanshali, and Jagdish Master at a valuation of about ₹1,625 crore.

JM Financial and IIFL Securities are advising Gaja Capital on its proposed IPO.

Wider bets, sharper focus Gaja Capital led a $20 million ( ₹167 crore) Series C funding round in Eggoz, a branded-egg producer, in June. Two months later, in August, it invested in Weaver Services, an affordable housing finance company that is acquiring Centrum Housing Finance for roughly ₹600 crore.

The firm’s portfolio, past and present, includes prominent names such as Fractal Analytics, People Home Finance, RBL Bank, TeamLease, Lighthouse Learning, Avendus, Educational Initiatives, LeadSquared, and Signzy.

In early 2025, Gaja Capital named former Sebi chairman U.K. Sinha as its non-executive chairman. Its executive board members include founders Gopal Jain, Ranjit Shah, and Imran Jafar, while non-executive members are Shailesh Haribhakti, Prithvi Haldea, Manish Sabharwal, Arindam Bhattacharya, and Shital Mehra.

India’s alternative investment assets market, with an estimated assets under management of $400 billion at present, is expected to expand fivefold to $2 trillion within the next decade, according to industry reports.

The global alternative investment market is estimated at $25 trillion in assets under management and is steadily growing as more investors increase their exposure to private markets. In India, despite being the world’s fourth-largest economy, alternatives account for only about 4% of GDP, far below mature markets such as the US and Europe, where the figure exceeds 10% of GDP and investors often allocate up to 20% of their portfolios to this asset class.