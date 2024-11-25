Galgotias University Honored by Governor of Uttar Pradesh for Achieving Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Galgotias University Honored by Governor of Uttar Pradesh for Achieving Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

PTI
Published25 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Galgotias University Honored by Governor of Uttar Pradesh for Achieving Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025
Galgotias University Honored by Governor of Uttar Pradesh for Achieving Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel, felicitated Galgotias University at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, for its exceptional performance in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. Ranked 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across Asia, Galgotias University has once again raised the bar for academic excellence and global recognition in such a short time. The Hon'ble Governor felicitated Galgotias universities from the state of Uttar Pradesh, for its remarkable performance in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025, celebrating Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to higher education on the global stage. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with elite institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Varanasi, MNIT Allahabad, IIIT Allahabad, and Banaras Hindu University, Galgotias University reaffirmed its position as a leader in Placements, innovation-driven and quality-focused education. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, graciously accepted the award on behalf of the institution, attributing this landmark achievement to a steadfast commitment to innovation and quality education. With a visionary outlook that resonates deeply, Dr. Galgotia remarked, “Galgotias university feels truly honoured by this recognition and soon we will be among the top 100 universities of the world” encapsulating the university's ethos. Under his stewardship, Galgotias University has blossomed into a crucible of innovation, sustainability, and research, equipping its students to outshine the competition and lead with confidence on the world stage. As he aptly noted, “Galgotias University is not just raising the bar for education in India but breaking new ground globally. Through strategic partnerships and a forward-thinking approach, we’re fostering an ecosystem that champions both academic brilliance and cultural refinement.” Galgotias University's Pro-Vice Chancellor, spotlighted the university’s ever-expanding global footprint, emphasized how the university is evolving from a national leader to a prominent name on the international stage. . He acknowledged the unwavering efforts of faculty, students, and stakeholders, whose dedication has been the bedrock of this extraordinary ascent. Their collective belief in the institution’s vision has continually spurred achievements that redefine educational benchmarks and set new precedents. Not resting on its laurels, Galgotias University has also earned distinction in the THE World University Rankings 2025, clinching the 45th position among Indian universities—both government and private—and marking its global debut in the 1001-1200 band. The institution further solidified its standing with a prestigious QS Rating of 5 stars, excelling across Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities. Adding another feather to its cap, Galgotias University ranked within the 401-500 band worldwide in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. The felicitation by Hon'ble Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel serves as testament for the excellence Galgotias university is achieveing in placements,academics and research and now Galgotias has even greater aspirations to be one of the top 100 Universities of the world. Galgotias University, with its eyes set firmly on the horizon, remains committed to rewriting the rules of higher education by bringing Active learning in India through its consultancy support and mentorship by inspire at Nanyang technological university, Singapore. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsGalgotias University Honored by Governor of Uttar Pradesh for Achieving Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    336.90
    10:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.03%)

    Adani Power share price

    467.05
    10:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    6.3 (1.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.60
    10:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.8 (1.96%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    297.45
    10:52 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    16.65 (5.93%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Federal Bank share price

    210.10
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.85 (0.41%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,750.80
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    3.1 (0.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,894.30
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -4.75 (-0.25%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.40
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.5 (-2.14%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,139.35
    10:46 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -76.65 (-6.3%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,101.95
    10:46 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -39.25 (-3.44%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    978.00
    10:45 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -21.8 (-2.18%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    251.40
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    -5.5 (-2.14%)
    More from Top Losers

    RITES share price

    301.60
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    26.4 (9.59%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    394.95
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    30.05 (8.24%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.55
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.22 (8.06%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    203.50
    10:47 AM | 25 NOV 2024
    14.55 (7.7%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.