Galgotias University Honored by Governor of Uttar Pradesh for Achieving Top Rankings in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Hon'ble Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Smt. Anandiben Patel, felicitated Galgotias University at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, for its exceptional performance in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025. Ranked 187 in Southern Asia and 621-640 across Asia, Galgotias University has once again raised the bar for academic excellence and global recognition in such a short time. The Hon'ble Governor felicitated Galgotias universities from the state of Uttar Pradesh, for its remarkable performance in the QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025, celebrating Uttar Pradesh’s contribution to higher education on the global stage. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with elite institutions such as IIT Kanpur, IIT Varanasi, MNIT Allahabad, IIIT Allahabad, and Banaras Hindu University, Galgotias University reaffirmed its position as a leader in Placements, innovation-driven and quality-focused education. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, graciously accepted the award on behalf of the institution, attributing this landmark achievement to a steadfast commitment to innovation and quality education. With a visionary outlook that resonates deeply, Dr. Galgotia remarked, “Galgotias university feels truly honoured by this recognition and soon we will be among the top 100 universities of the world" encapsulating the university's ethos. Under his stewardship, Galgotias University has blossomed into a crucible of innovation, sustainability, and research, equipping its students to outshine the competition and lead with confidence on the world stage. As he aptly noted, “Galgotias University is not just raising the bar for education in India but breaking new ground globally. Through strategic partnerships and a forward-thinking approach, we’re fostering an ecosystem that champions both academic brilliance and cultural refinement." Galgotias University's Pro-Vice Chancellor, spotlighted the university’s ever-expanding global footprint, emphasized how the university is evolving from a national leader to a prominent name on the international stage. . He acknowledged the unwavering efforts of faculty, students, and stakeholders, whose dedication has been the bedrock of this extraordinary ascent. Their collective belief in the institution’s vision has continually spurred achievements that redefine educational benchmarks and set new precedents. Not resting on its laurels, Galgotias University has also earned distinction in the THE World University Rankings 2025, clinching the 45th position among Indian universities—both government and private—and marking its global debut in the 1001-1200 band. The institution further solidified its standing with a prestigious QS Rating of 5 stars, excelling across Teaching, Academic Development, Innovation, Employability, and Facilities. Adding another feather to its cap, Galgotias University ranked within the 401-500 band worldwide in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2025. The felicitation by Hon'ble Governor Smt. Anandiben Patel serves as testament for the excellence Galgotias university is achieveing in placements,academics and research and now Galgotias has even greater aspirations to be one of the top 100 Universities of the world. Galgotias University, with its eyes set firmly on the horizon, remains committed to rewriting the rules of higher education by bringing Active learning in India through its consultancy support and mentorship by inspire at Nanyang technological university, Singapore. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

