GameStop adds another Amazon executive to team; shares climb

GameStop Corp. shares rose after the company named Elliott Wilke as chief growth officer, the latest in a string of senior executive appointments, and part of a corporate overhaul by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen.

Wilke joins from Amazon.com, where he spent the past seven years, and will start on April 5, while Wolfe and Petersen were previously at Chewy Inc. and joined the company effective Monday.

The move makes it appear that Cohen is acting as chief executive officer, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said by email. "It is impossible to believe that George [Sherman] would have made these decisions without prompting from Cohen."

Shares of GameStop rose as much as 11% to $202.25 at 9:40 a.m. in New York Tuesday. About 2 million shares changed hands in the first ten minutes of trading, in-line with what’s been seen over the past two weeks.

Prior to Tuesday’s appointments, Cohen had brought in a number of new executives, including a chief technology officer and Chewy’s former vice president of customer care. GameStop’s chief financial officer was pushed out last month as part of the revamp, and was followed last week by another senior executive.

GameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry's shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there's less reason to make a trip to a physical store.

GameStop trading has been a roller-coaster ride over the past five weeks as the retail darling saw a second wave of euphoria from amateur investors. The stock soared through the first ten days of March before experiencing bouts of heightened volatility as Reddit-armed retail traders sparred with short sellers.

