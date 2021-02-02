GameStop and AMC’s stocks are on a tear, but their businesses aren’t

GameStop and AMC’s stocks are on a tear, but their businesses aren’t6 min read . 01:54 AM IST
Some firms targeted by followers of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are grappling with business difficulties
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Some firms targeted by followers of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are grappling with business difficulties
In the past few weeks, investors have bid up the share prices of companies such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., as short sellers have bet against them. Here is an analysis of the challenges and prospects for these businesses.
GameStop
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.