Home >Companies >News >GameStop and AMC’s stocks are on a tear, but their businesses aren’t
Photo: AP

GameStop and AMC’s stocks are on a tear, but their businesses aren’t

6 min read . 01:54 AM IST Jacquie McNish , The Wall Street Journal

Some firms targeted by followers of Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum are grappling with business difficulties

In the past few weeks, investors have bid up the share prices of companies such as GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., as short sellers have bet against them. Here is an analysis of the challenges and prospects for these businesses.

GameStop

