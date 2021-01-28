Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >GameStop is a bubble in its purest form
In GameStop, there are plenty of short sellers, but they are making things even worse

GameStop is a bubble in its purest form

5 min read . 04:22 PM IST James Mackintosh , The Wall Street Journal

It is tempting to see GameStop’s soaring stock as merely the result of clownish behavior in a chat room. That would be a mistake

GameStop is the platonic ideal of a stock bubble.

A combination of easy money, a real improvement in the company’s prospects, technical support from a short squeeze and a mad rush to get rich or die trying pushed stock in the retailer up 64-fold from late August to Wednesday’s close. Anyone who has held on for 10 days made gains of more than 10 times their money.

