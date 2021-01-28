GameStop is a bubble in its purest form

GameStop is a bubble in its purest form5 min read . 04:22 PM IST
It is tempting to see GameStop’s soaring stock as merely the result of clownish behavior in a chat room. That would be a mistake
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
It is tempting to see GameStop’s soaring stock as merely the result of clownish behavior in a chat room. That would be a mistake
GameStop is the platonic ideal of a stock bubble.
A combination of easy money, a real improvement in the company’s prospects, technical support from a short squeeze and a mad rush to get rich or die trying pushed stock in the retailer up 64-fold from late August to Wednesday’s close. Anyone who has held on for 10 days made gains of more than 10 times their money.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.