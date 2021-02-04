GameStop shares fall as Reddit-fueled traders seek next thrill

GameStop Corp. shares fell for a third day in four as retail traders flocked to other corners of the stock market such as small drug developers

The video-game retailer sank 9% to $84 at 9:37 a.m. in New York as trading volume continued to dry up. Dwindling demand for companies that had drawn attention from day traders was also apparent for headphone maker Koss Corp. and apparel retailer Express Inc. which had skyrocketed over recent weeks.

The volatility in GameStop’s shares have resulted in market value swings of over $30 billion for the company this year. But the euphoria surrounding the stock, which was born in day-trader chat rooms, seems to be turning now to groups of smaller names, such as drug developers.

Retail traders using Reddit to communicate about their bullish bets and outlooks have helped fuel rallies in Anavex Life Sciences Corp., Cassava Sciences Inc., and MannKind Corp.

The gains show that Reddit is continuing to “play a major role in trading action" for single stocks, wrote Jared Holz, a Jefferies health-care equity strategist.

Other retail darlings like Naked Brand Group Limited and Sundial Growers Inc. traded higher as millions of shares changed hands. The retailer rose 4.1% while cannabis firm Sundial rose 5.7%.

GameStop shares are down 75% this week and have lost momentum even after news of a trio of executive hires, including the appointment of a chief technology officer.

While the executive additions are “all great hires on paper" it’s hard to attribute recent share movement to anything in particular, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said in an email. The analyst, who rates the shares at neutral, said he looks forward to hearing details about the company’s strategy.

GameStop grabbed headlines this month after a coordinated effort by retail investors to squeeze short sellers caused the stock to surge multiple times. It has lost more than 80% of those gains in recent days, but despite that has still added about $4.5 billion in value this year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

