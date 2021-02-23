GameStop shares jump after Reddit legend Keith Gill doubles down

GameStop shares jump after Reddit legend Keith Gill doubles down2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
Mr. Gill disclosed late Friday the purchase of additional stock in the retailer
GameStop Corp. shares surged Monday, continuing an epic journey for the videogame retailer.
The stock jumped 13% to $46, reversing a string of losses to post its biggest gain in more than two weeks. The shares have lost about nine-tenths of their value since cresting at $483 in intraday trading late last month.
