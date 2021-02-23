Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >GameStop shares jump after Reddit legend Keith Gill doubles down
File Photo: On Monday on WallStreetBets, some traders talked of buying more GameStop shares

GameStop shares jump after Reddit legend Keith Gill doubles down

2 min read . 04:24 PM IST Gunjan Banerji,Caitlin McCabe, The Wall Street Journal

Mr. Gill disclosed late Friday the purchase of additional stock in the retailer

GameStop Corp. shares surged Monday, continuing an epic journey for the videogame retailer.

The stock jumped 13% to $46, reversing a string of losses to post its biggest gain in more than two weeks. The shares have lost about nine-tenths of their value since cresting at $483 in intraday trading late last month.

