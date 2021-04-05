OPEN APP
GameStop Corp. fell early on Monday after the company said it may sell up to 3.5 million in additional shares an at-the-market equity offering program.

Shares of the video game retailer fell more than 11% to $171 as of 6:13 a.m. in New York. Jefferies will manage the offering, according to a statement, and proceeds will be used to further accelerate its corporate transformation.

The company signed a deal in December with Jefferies to sell as much as $100 million in stock, according to a filing.

In a separate statement, GameStop also released preliminary sales results for the first nine weeks of fiscal 2021, where total global sales increased about 11% from the same period a year ago. Total global sales jumped 18% in March after a 5.3% rise in February.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

