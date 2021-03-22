Weeks after GameStop Corp. played a starring role in a Wall Street trading frenzy, the videogame retailer’s financial performance and fundamentals are returning to center stage.

GameStop is slated Tuesday to issue its first quarterly earnings report since a Reddit community successfully encouraged hordes of people to buy shares of it and other heavily shorted public companies, sparking a congressional hearing and the development of at least two Hollywood productions.

Some GameStop shareholders have said they believe the retailer can live up to its lofty new stock price with help from Ryan Cohen, the Chewy Inc. co-founder recently added to the company’s board. GameStop’s share price of about $200 as of Friday is more than 10 times as much as it was at the start of the year, though the stock peaked at $483 in intraday trading in late January.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said it isn’t possible for GameStop’s results to reflect its roughly $14 billion valuation given the issues it is facing.

“There is not an institutional investor alive who is considering going long at $200" a share, Mr. Pachter said. “This is not a dot-com that’s just starting up."

Analysts expect the retailer to post its strongest quarterly revenue and profit in two years, bolstered by a winter holiday shopping season that included the release of next-generation gaming consoles from Microsoft Corp. and Sony Corp. But some also say the company’s performance should reflect challenges created by the pandemic and long-term industry changes that it has failed to insulate itself against.

“The fourth quarter is generally their moneymaking quarter," said Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joe Feldman. Still, he said it isn’t a good sign that the company previously disclosed that sales fell 3.1% for the nine-week holiday period ended January 2.

For the period ended in January, GameStop is projected to post a profit of $88 million, or $1.35 a share, on more than $2.2 billion in revenue, according to a FactSet poll of analysts.

Even though 2020 was exceptionally strong for the videogame industry, GameStop struggled as the health crisis hammered foot traffic to its bricks-and-mortar stores. The company initially resisted closing its doors early in the pandemic, saying it was essential like grocery stores, before placing increased focus on e-commerce. It has since closed hundreds of stores over the past year. It currently has more than 4,800.

While GameStop’s online sales shot up, a yearslong trend of people opting to download games over the internet—rather than buy those printed on discs that the company specializes in selling—only accelerated. Today, spending on game downloads and virtual goods within games together outweigh cash-register sales of hard copies. Developers also have been releasing more games free; and digital-game subscription services, such as Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, have been growing in popularity.

GameStop executives haven’t publicly addressed the trading frenzy and the onslaught of attention it has received from investors and regulators. The chief executive of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., whose shares have similarly rallied this year with help from individual investors, told analysts earlier this month that his focus has been not on the stock price but on helping the movie-theater chain recover from the pandemic. AMC also has raised capital from debt and equity offerings in recent months, unlike GameStop.

“As I look at all those retail investors, I realize and truly take to heart one thing among others, how 101-year-old AMC is a crucial part of the American zeitgeist," CEO Adam Aron said on a conference call.

Telsey’s Mr. Feldman expects GameStop’s management to be peppered with questions from analysts about progress on its business overhaul. “I’m not sure they’re going to have a lot of answers, but that’s where our heads are at," he said.

Wall Street and short sellers placed heavy bets against GameStop because of strategic missteps. The company, at one point, latched onto game downloads as well as another trend now gaining momentum known as cloud gaming, or the Netflix-like streaming of games. But products gained with two acquisitions made in 2011 of companies specializing in those areas were abandoned after about two years.

“A lot of the initiatives that we had brought to the table and invested in just died on the vine," said Chris Petrovic, who joined GameStop in 2009 to spearhead the retailer’s digital ventures, in an interview this month.

As a result, there was turmoil within the company between those who saw the rise of digital downloads and cloud gaming as looming threats and those who didn’t, said Mr. Petrovic. He resigned in 2013 and is now chief business officer of mobile game company FunPlus.

A GameStop spokesman declined to comment.

More recently, GameStop has dealt with executive turnover—it has had five CEOs since 2017—and it scrapped efforts to sell itself in 2019 after a monthslong review of its operations.

GameStop pledged to accelerate its turnaround after Mr. Cohen, the former e-commerce company executive, took a stake in the retailer and made a public push for it to become more focused on online sales channels. Mr. Cohen, now one of GameStop’s largest shareholders, earlier this month was appointed to lead a new board committee to help transform the retailer.

A representative for Mr. Cohen declined to comment.

