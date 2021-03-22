GameStop to release first earnings report since Reddit-fueled stock rally
The struggling videogame retailer is expected to post its strongest quarterly revenue and profit in two years
Weeks after GameStop Corp. played a starring role in a Wall Street trading frenzy, the videogame retailer’s financial performance and fundamentals are returning to center stage.
GameStop is slated Tuesday to issue its first quarterly earnings report since a Reddit community successfully encouraged hordes of people to buy shares of it and other heavily shorted public companies, sparking a congressional hearing and the development of at least two Hollywood productions.
