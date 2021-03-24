GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

GameStop has surged nearly 900% so far this year and at the peak of the trading frenzy they had touched $483 a piece. The shares were last down at $155 as the company skipped a question and answer session after reporting quarterly results. The company reported a ninth straight decline in quarterly sales and said it will close more retail stores and exit unprofitable businesses, underscoring Wall Street concerns about its business fundamentals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}