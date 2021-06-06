GameStop’s most loyal shareholders are in it for the long haul, not the memes

Like other companies, including its meme-stock companion AMC, GameStop is emerging from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic with a loyal band of shareholders that it didn’t have a year ago—some of whom could transform into customers. AMC in particular has tried to capitalize on that, announcing last week it would reward investors with a free large popcorn when they attend their first movie at an AMC theater this summer. A day later, however, the movie-theater chain warned investors of the potential for big losses due to the volatility of its stock.