GameStop’s rally halts as trading platforms prevent purchases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GameStop Corp.‘s momentous rally came to a halt Thursday as online trading platforms like Robinhood Markets stopped clients from purchasing its shares.

GameStop Corp.‘s momentous rally came to a halt Thursday as online trading platforms like Robinhood Markets stopped clients from purchasing its shares.

Those stocks and others are “not supported" on Robinhood, according to a note on at least one of its platforms Thursday. On Wednesday, Charles Schwab Corp.’s TD Ameritrade also curtailed transactions on GameStop, AMC and other securities.

GameStop had surged more than 40% earlier, momentarily pushing the stock above $500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.