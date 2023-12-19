Gamezop brings news, astro, cricket for digital publishers

MUMBAI : Gamezop, the global provider of plug-and-play content solutions for apps and websites, is set to expand its offerings into three new domains—news, astrology and cricket—to help digital publishers monetize and boost user engagement.

Part of Advergame Technologies, which also earlier launched the quiz service Quizop, the company is now launching three new products—Newszop, Astrozop, and Criczop—and has already licensed content from content developers.

Newszop will be a plug-and-play solution that can be integrated into apps and websites as a news centre. It will offer verified, real-time news and trending stories from trusted sources.

Astrozop will be an embeddable astrology hub for publishers that engages their users with personalised tarot card readings. The company will add zodiac readings, compatibility reports, and career horoscopes to the service.

Meanwhile, Criczop is an easy-to-integrate cricket portal designed for publishers catering to audiences in cricket-playing nations. It will offer live scores, match schedules, commentary, highlights, and trending tweets, in one place.

“We already have 7,000 distribution partners globally and Gamezop and Quizop are clocking 45 million monthly active users across these publishers. As we have built this strong distribution network, we were on the lookout for what more we can offer to the publishers. The genesis came from what India loves—the ABCD—Astrology, Bollywood, Cricket and Devotion. We were sure that we don’t want to get into content production, so we licenced content, and now will offer the publishers," Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder, Gamezop, told Mint.

The company claims that publishers partnering Gamezop can see a 15-40% boost in advertising revenue by integrating its plug-and-play solutions for gaming, quizzing, news, astrology, and cricket.

The products can be integrated within 30 minutes and are free for both publishers and their users. This ensures publishers enhance their platforms with engaging content without disrupting user experience or incurring costs. Gamezop generates revenue via advertisements and shares 50% of this with the distribution partners, which include Tata Play, Paytm, Samsung Internet, Sony News Suite and ixigo, among others.

Agarwal claims that the company’s balance sheet is very healthy and it will not need to raise any funds in short term.

“We are a profitable company, sitting on a healthy sum of capital. As we are a B2B2C company, there is no customer acquisition or retention cost, which today is one of the biggest cost centres for B2C startups. We have raised practical money.

Gamezop has so far raised ₹36 crore, including ₹32 crore in a Series A funding round in 2020 led by Bitkraft Ventures, the world’s largest gaming fund. Other investors include Velo Partners and FJ Labs. The company earlier received seed funding from GSF Accelerator founder Rajesh Sawhney, Actor Rana Daggubati, redBus founder Phanindra Sama and media professional and actor Roshan Abbas.