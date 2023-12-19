Companies
Gamezop brings news, astro, cricket for digital publishers
Summary
- The company claims that publishers partnering Gamezop can see a 15-40% boost in advertising revenue
MUMBAI : Gamezop, the global provider of plug-and-play content solutions for apps and websites, is set to expand its offerings into three new domains—news, astrology and cricket—to help digital publishers monetize and boost user engagement.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more