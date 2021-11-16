NEW DELHI : Gamezop, India’s largest gaming platform, drives more than 650 million minutes of engagement on MX Player with games, according to App Annie. The two companies had partnered over a year ago to introduce a gaming section on MX Player, with the objective of further increasing engagement on the OTT app.

MX Players is India’s entertainment super app, which is now among the top 10 worldwide social and entertainment apps.

Games on MX Player come with multiple layers of tournaments and rewards for winners, representing a deep integration rich with its state-of-the-art features. Several popular games from Gamezop’s catalogue, including Escape Run, Kingdom Fight, Tower Twist, Rocket Man, and Jimbo Jump, come on MX Player with these added features.

While Patna, Lucknow, Delhi, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad saw the highest traction on games within MX Player, Moradabad, Imphal, Siliguri, and Bardhaman also featured on the top 50 cities list.

