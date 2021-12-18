New Delhi: Rooter, a game streaming and esports app has signed cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal to create content for its platform. Leg spinner, Chahal, the company said follows his passion for gaming whenever he gets an opportunity and has made social media videos with his wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal on different platforms.

The streaming community on the app and the viewers can also chat with Chahal when he goes live to play Battlegrounds Mobile India, an online multiplayer battle royale game and Garena Free Fire, the company said in a statement.

Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder & chief operating officer, Rooter, said the country has always been obsessed with cricket and in the past two-three years, gaming has also become more mainstream. "We are merging them both and bringing the best of both worlds together. The community can connect with him and discuss his cricket life along with learning his unique gaming tactics while he streams live on the platform."

Chahal added, “I started playing online games like Call of Duty during the lockdown and since then, have been addicted to first-person shooter games. Being on board with them will allow me to engage with the country’s talented gamers and connect with my fans."

The company said it has 35 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

As per Sequoia India and the Boston Consulting Group, which have co-authored a report Mobile Gaming Market by 2025, India’s gaming sector is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025. There are now over 300 million gamers in India, and revenue across all gaming devices reached $1.8 billion in 2020, up 500% from 2016. The big driver is mobile gaming, which accounted for $1.5 billion last year.

