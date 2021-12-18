Gaming and esports app Rooter signs Yuzvendra Chahal for live gaming content

Dipesh Agarwal, co-founder & chief operating officer, Rooter, said the country has always been obsessed with cricket and in the past two-three years, gaming has also become more mainstream. "We are merging them both and bringing the best of both worlds together. The community can connect with him and discuss his cricket life along with learning his unique gaming tactics while he streams live on the platform."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}