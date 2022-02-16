NEW DELHI : A23, an app owned by online skill gaming company Head Digital Works, has announced that it has roped in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. The actor will feature in its ‘Chalo Saath Khele’ campaign along with a first-of-its-kind responsible gaming campaign, which showcases skill games such as rummy, fantasy sports, carom and pool.

Deepak Gullapalli, founder & CEO of the firm said, “It is a privilege to have the nation's biggest superstar to be associated with us. As a global superstar, who has always connected well with all segments of the audience and society, we believe that Shah Rukh will help elevate our brand and win the hearts of millions of Indians who relate to using their skills to win. The campaign brings to life the narrative of various types of gamers on our platform through the magic of the actor and it promises to enthrall his fans."

Through the campaign, the company intends to take a stand in the industry and share the message of playing responsibly with safe online gaming practices for users across all platforms.

In a statement, the actor said he was happy to be a part of India’s first-of-its-kind campaign that pro-actively initiates the message of responsible gaming. Just like any other form of entertainment, I would urge all online gamers to indulge at their leisure, but responsibly," he said.

According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's gaming committee, India has emerged as the largest fantasy sports market in the world with over 13 crore users playing fantasy sports. The growth of 27% CAGR generated by the online skill gaming industry in 2020 has made it the fastest-growing segment within the Indian M&E sector.

A report by consulting firm RedSeer estimates that India's gaming market will grow to a $7 billion valuation in FY2026.

