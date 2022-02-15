NEW DELHI: Online gaming company Winzo has announced Youtuber Bhuvan Bam as its brand ambassador. As a part of this collaboration, the company will co-create with him, "culturally relevant and relatable content catering to even those hailing from the most isolated hamlets of the country".

The YouTube performer has a follower base of about 25 million subscribers and has recorded about four billion views. He is a comedian, actor, writer, singer, and lyricist.

As a part of this brand collaboration, Bam will partner with the company to produce content for his user base. The company said his skill-set and ability to garner traction truly complement their reach.

Saumya Singh Rathore, the company's co-founder said, “Bam is one of the biggest digital stars and best entertainers of our age. He portrays over 20 interesting characters like Titu Mama, Bancho, Masterji, etc. and each of these characters constitute a unique audience and fandom. In Bhuvan we have got not one but 20 brand ambassadors. This collaboration is a match made in heaven."

Bam said he was happy to join the online gaming company "to develop some exciting content together and connect with our users."

Last month, the company also onboarded content creator CarryMinati as its brand ambassador and inked a partnership as the sports brand partner with movie ‘83’. It recently announced principal sponsorships with two major Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) teams, Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, as well as associate sponsorship for Patna Pirates. The brand also launched its multilingual brand campaign in close collaboration with Ogilvy’s global chief creative officer, Piyush Pandey.

Consultancy BCG, in collaboration with Sequoia, reported that the Indian mobile gaming market is growing fast and is expected to triple to $5 billion by 2025.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.