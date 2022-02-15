Gaming app Winzo appoints Youtuber Bhuvan Bam as brand ambassador

Saumya Singh Rathore, the company's co-founder said, “Bam is one of the biggest digital stars and best entertainers of our age. He portrays over 20 interesting characters like Titu Mama, Bancho, Masterji, etc. and each of these characters constitute a unique audience and fandom. In Bhuvan we have got not one but 20 brand ambassadors. This collaboration is a match made in heaven."