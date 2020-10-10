Gaming firms boost hiring

Game developers and online gaming platforms are rapidly ramping up their infrastructure as they seek to capitalize on a booming market following the covid pandemic that has kept most people indoors.

There has also been a surge in demand for gaming professionals with companies striving to accelerate the launch of games.

In the past six months alone, India’s gaming industry has seen a 25-30% increase in hiring, according to TeamLease, a temporary staffing company.

According to TeamLease, UI/UX developers and testers, concept designers, developers, 3D artists, animators, programmers, audio engineers, script writers, language interpreters/translators are some of the gaming-related job profiles that are in demand.

Gurugram-based art and animation firm Lakshya Digital, which has 500 employees, plans to hire up to 70 more in the next 12 months.

Similarly, US-based Rockstar Games, which acquired Indian gaming firm Dhruva Interactive in 2019, is also looking to expand its India team.

The company has published job postings on various job portals for multiple positions such as face editors, animation content developers and gameplay programmers.

French gaming company Ubisoft, which has game studios in Mumbai and Pune, is developing the remake of the classic AAA game Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, out of India.

Recent fundraisings by several Indian gaming startups are also encouraging them to scale up and hire new talent. Bengaluru-based gaming startup Bombay Play, which received seed funding of $2 million in June, has been working on expanding its team.

“With the new funding, first we want to invest in expanding our team and then take the product to overseas markets," said Oliver Jones, co-founder of Bombay Play.

WinZO Games, a Delhi-based online game aggregator, which raised $18 million in Series B funding in September, is hiring aggressively across verticals with the aim of doubling the existing team.

Prior to covid, staffing firm Xpheno had estimated around 23,000 gaming-based job openings in India with an annual salary package of up to ₹40 lakh.

Currently valued at $930 million, India’s gaming industry is expected to grow at 41% annually, according to Maple Capital Advisors.

The online gaming market in the coutry alone is poised to grow to $1 billion by 2021, according to a separate report by Google-KPMG.

