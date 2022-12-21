Gaming firms in India are looking to engage with influencers to push adoption of web3 gaming in the country. Web3 gaming refers to blockchain-based and play-to-earn (P2E) games where gamers are rewarded with tokens for either participating or winning. In-game items in such games are purchased and traded as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) too.

For instance, Gurugram-based gaming firm Trinity Gaming, announced a partnership with UAE’s EmChain on Wednesday to “facilitate business worth $10 million" in the web3 and blockchain-based gaming sector in India. The two companies will train, mentor and provide revenue streams to creators in this space.

Shivam Rao, co-founder and chief operating officer of Trinity Gaming, said his firm is in talks with web3 game developers and publishers in the genre of battle royale and casual games to help launch new games. Everdome-The Metaverse Real Estate, is among the web3 platforms that will partner with them.

The $10 million fund will be provided by a set of international web3 game developers and publishers, who are looking to enter the Indian market.

“We will help them launch and run their games in India. This pool of $10 million will be distributed among community enablers such as eSports athletes, tournament operators, and content creators. We know what type of content needs to be made to create traction," said Rao. Trinity isn’t the only one. Web3 gaming platform IndiGG has also been quite active in building this ecosystem in India. It is working with Tezos India, the local arm of the Tezos blockchain platform, to develop tools and services for creators and developers. As part of the partnership, when a new game is launched, IndiGG will buy its NFTs and lease them out to its community of gamers, encouraging them to play the game and earn rewards.

The company is also working with eSports firm House of Gaming to hold both online and offline gaming tournaments around web3 games.

“We need influencers for web3 gaming since the awareness is low. Unless and until somebody is playing the game, people won’t know how the game works and how much they can earn. In web2 games, people play for fun, but in web3 games, people play to get something back," said Priya Ratnam, founder and CMO of Avisa Ventures.