21 Dec 2022, 11:40 PM IST Gaming firms tie up with influencers for engagement on web3
- Gurugram-based gaming firm Trinity Gaming, announced a partnership with UAE’s EmChain on Wednesday
Gaming firms in India are looking to engage with influencers to push adoption of web3 gaming in the country. Web3 gaming refers to blockchain-based and play-to-earn (P2E) games where gamers are rewarded with tokens for either participating or winning. In-game items in such games are purchased and traded as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) too.