Gaming firms tie up with influencers for engagement on web3

“We will help them launch and run their games in India. This pool of $10 million will be distributed among community enablers such as eSports athletes, tournament operators, and content creators. We know what type of content needs to be made to create traction," said Rao. Trinity isn’t the only one. Web3 gaming platform IndiGG has also been quite active in building this ecosystem in India. It is working with Tezos India, the local arm of the Tezos blockchain platform, to develop tools and services for creators and developers. As part of the partnership, when a new game is launched, IndiGG will buy its NFTs and lease them out to its community of gamers, encouraging them to play the game and earn rewards.