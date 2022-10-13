Gaming platforms feel the heat of taxation, regulatory woes

NEW DELHI :A looming threat of bans and increased taxation may stem the growth of online gaming firms in India. These firms, most of which deal in real money gaming (RMG), have been growing at a fast pace over the past year even as the legality of RMG has been contested in courts and discussed among ministries. RMG includes online poker, rummy, and daily fantasy sports platforms, like Dream 11.

