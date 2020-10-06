Gaming’s iPhone moment? Nintendo bulls bet on Switch

Some Nintendo bulls believe the company can transform into one that’s able to roll out incremental new platforms while retaining its user base. Hit products such as the Wii were often followed by much less successful ones, such as the disastrous Wii U. With each new console, the Kyoto-based gaming company rolled the dice on making the new machine a success, and while it got things right this generation with the Switch, a successor console would have no guarantee of similar sales.